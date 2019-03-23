Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge Announces 2019 Youth Turkey Hunt

by

Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge (refuge) in cooperation with the National Wild Turkey Federation will once again conduct a spring youth turkey hunt on the refuge for ages 12 to 16 years old.

The Youth Turkey Hunt will include two Saturdays: April 13th and April 20th, 2019.

Request applications by email at easternneck@fws.gov or print applications from https://www.fws.gov/refuge/Eastern_Neck/visit/visitor_activities.html

The refuge will be closed to the public until noon on April 13th and April 20th, 2019 for the Youth Turkey Hunts.

Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, is a 2,285 acre island which supports a wide variety of habitats including brackish marsh, natural ponds, upland forest, and grasslands for a diversity of wildlife. The refuge holds the designation of Important Bird Area by the Audubon Society. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/Eastern_Neck/.