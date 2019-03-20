A Flea in Her Ear Opens March 29 at Church Hill Theatre

by

The hilarious French farce, A Flea in Her Ear written by Georges Feydeau and adapted by David Ives opens at Church Hill Theatre on Friday March 29 and runs through Sunday April 14. With performances on Friday and Saturday nights at 8 pm and Sunday afternoons at 2 pm, audiences have nine opportunities to laugh at this uproarious comedy, directed by Christopher Wallace. Reservations can be made by calling 410-556-6003 or online at churchhilltheatre.org

Originally written by Feydeau in 1907, A Flea in Her Ear tells the story of Raymonde Chandebise who suspects her husband, Victor of being unfaithful. To catch him, Raymonde’s best friend Lucienne suggests arranging a rendezvous with an imaginary secret admirer at the Frisky Puss Hotel, and then catching him when he meets her. Of course, the plan goes awry with a host of characters running around and confusing everything and everyone. Mistaken identities, jealousy, and more will put the audience in stiches. David Ives (author of Don Juan in Chicago, All in the Timing and other comedies) translated and adapted the script in 2006; the play is still set in the opulent world of the wealthy at the turn of the century in Paris, but it is accessible to modern audiences.

Director Toph Wallace has assembled a talented cast to tackle this riotous comedy. Raymonde and her husband Victor are played by Hester Sachse and Brad Chaires (Chaires has a double role as Monsieur Chandebise and Poche the Frisky Puss Hotel’s porter). Natalie Lane and Howard Mesick take on the roles of Lucienne and her husband Don Carlos Homenides de Histangua. Tournel, best friend to Chandebise, and a bit of a rake, is played by Dan Guidice. Robbie Spray takes on the role of Camille, nephew to Victor, while Minnie Maloney plays Raymonde’s flirtatious maid Antoinette, and Michael Moore is her jealous husband, the Chandebise valet, Etienne. Doctor Finache, a somewhat suspect medical expert is played by Bryan Zajchowski. At the Frisky Puss, we meet Faraillon the hotel’s owner, and his wife played by Herb Ziegler and Mary Zober. Their maid Eugenie is played by Shannon Whitaker. Steve Atkinson and Troy Strootman take on the roles of a rheumatic drunkard and confused Englishman respectively.

Another draw to the Church Hill Theatre production of A Flea in Her Ear is the impressive set designed by Shelagh Grasso and executed by Carmen Grasso, Tom Rhodes and Jim Johnson. There are two distinct, opulent interiors recreated on the stage, with multiple doors for actors to burst out of, and catch others by surprise. Audiences may want to stay in their seats during intermission to watch the set revolve and completely change!

The production team also includes Stage Manager, Michelle Christopher; Producer, Sylvia Maloney; Costumer, Juanita Wieczoreck; Lighting Designer, Nic Carter; Photographer Genevieve Croker.

If laughter is something that you enjoy, than be sure to reserve your tickets for A Flea in Her Ear. Although there is no profanity in the play, there are adult themes wrapped in double entendre and innuendo.

A Flea in Her Ear opens at Church Hill Theatre on March 29, 2019, and runs through April 14, with performances on Friday and Saturday nights at 8 pm and Sunday afternoons at 2 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for members and $10 for students, with special prices for groups of ten or more. CHT offers 2 for the price of 1 tickets on opening night, Friday, March 29, to those who reserve by phone. Reservations can be made by calling the box office at 410-556-6003 or online at www.churchhilltheatre.org