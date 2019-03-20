Radcliffe Creek School Announces Brittanie Collier as Director of Finance

by

Radcliffe Creek School is pleased to announce the hiring of Brittanie Collier, who will serve as Director of Finance, effective March 18, 2019.

Collier, from Trappe, Maryland, received her bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration from Strayer University.

Since January 2015, Collier has served as the Unit Director of Accounting Operations for the Maryland State Judiciary in Annapolis, where she administered the daily operational accounting functions of the budget and finance components of the Judiciary Department. Her previous experience includes serving as the Comptroller and Sales and Catering Director for Prospect Bay Country Club.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brittanie to the Radcliffe family,” said Radcliffe’s Head of School, Meg Bamford. “We look forward to utilizing her skills in strategic planning, her budgeting expertise, and her interpersonal skills to advance the mission of Radcliffe Creek School.”

“I’m excited to work with Radcliffe Creek School and help grow its financial future,” Collier said. “I am looking forward to working with the faculty, staff, and families in this wonderful new adventure.”

