Stars from “The Sound of Music” and “Newsies” at the Garfield in April

The board of directors at the Garfield Center for the Arts are proud to announce the theatre’s 2019 annual gala fundraiser; Broadway by the River! Hosted by New York’s drag queen sensation, Marti Gould Cummings, and featuring an evening of intimate performances and conversations with cast members of various Broadway shows; Emily Trumble of The Sound of Music, Jack Scott of Newsies! and Kristina Nicole Miller of The Preacher’s Wife. Featuring special guest Shannon Whittaker and musical director Blake Allen, Broadway by the River promises to once again deliver some of that “Big Apple” theatre magic to Chestertown on Friday, April 5th at 8pm.

Limited VIP “Broadway Pass” tickets are $100 each and include main level table seating, hors d’oeuvres, a complimentary themed cocktail and after party with the performers at The Kitchen at the Imperial. Tickets for the front row of the balcony are $75, general admission is $50 and tickets to the upper balcony are $25. Tickets can be purchased online at www.GarfieldCenter.org, by calling 410-810-2060 or in person at the Garfield Box Office, located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.