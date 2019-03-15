Emmanuel Church Presents Organist Nicole Keller March 29

by

Emmanuel Church presents an organ concert on March 29, 2019 featuring organist Nicole Keller. Tickets are $20 available at the door ($5.00 for students).

Nicole Keller is an active solo and chamber music recitalist in the United States and abroad. She enjoys exploring all aspects of organ repertoire, especially pairing new music for the instrument with the staples of the repertoire. She performs regularly as a solo and collaborative artist on the organ, piano and harpsichord. She is on faculty at the Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music in Berea, Ohio and the Associate Organist at Trinity Cathedral, Cleveland

Ms. Keller’s extensive church music experience includes work in with volunteer and professional choirs and instrumental ensembles devoted to the highest level of music for worship. Ms. Keller has created organ and choral scholar programs at small to mid-size parishes, developed successful children’s choir programs, and led choirs on tour including a residency at Bristol Cathedral in the UK in the summer of 2011 with concerts at Bath Abbey and Canterbury Cathedral.

In April of 2011 Ms. Keller won first prize in the North American round of the Michael Tariverdiev International Organ Competition, earning a place in the second round in Kaliningrad, Russia in September of that year. In Kaliningrad she was awarded the Special Shabyt Prize from the Kazakh National University of Arts “the most promising organist for inspiration and luck.”

Ms. Keller received the Performer’s Certificate and the Master of Music Degree in Organ Performance and Literature at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York under the tutelage of David Higgs. She received the Bachelor of Music Degree in Piano Performance from the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music in Berea, Ohio.

Emmanuel Church is located at 101 N. Cross St. Chestertown. Please call the Church office at 410-778-3477 for additional information.