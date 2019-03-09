Kate Livie to Speak About “Splendor in the Grass” March 15

by

On Friday, March 15, Kate Livie will give a talk titled “Splendor in the Grass: the Chesapeake Bay’s Native Aquatic Grasses”.

Kate Livie is a professional Chesapeake educator, writer and historian. An Eastern Shore native, Livie is passionate about the Chesapeake Bay’s culture and landscape. Livie has written extensively about the regional travel, history and foodways for publications from Wooden Boat to Baltimore Magazine to the Bay Journal. Her 2015 book, Chesapeake Oysters: The Bay’s Foundation and Future, won the Maryland Historical Society’s Marion Brewington prize for Maritime History.

Formerly the director of education and associate curator at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Livie is currently the head creative and founder of Alosa Communications. Livie is also adjunct faculty at Chestertown’s Washington College, where she teaches courses about the Bay’s environment, economy and culture with the Center for Environment and Society.

This talk is part of the 20th Annual Kent Horticulture Lecture Series. The program will be held at 10:00am at the Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620. This event is free of charge. For more information, please contact Sabine Harvey, 410-778-1661 or sharvey1@umd.edu

The University of Maryland, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources programs are open to all and will not discriminate against anyone because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry, or national origin, marital status, genetic information, or political affiliation, or gender identity and expression.