Delmarva Review Presents Public Reading on March 16

Delmarva Review and the Talbot County Free Library invite the public to an 11th Anniversary Reading of prose and poetry by ten outstanding regional authors. The reading, “11 Years of Grace and Beauty,” will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at the Easton Library, 100 W. Dover Street. The event is free and open to the public.

The authors who will read their work from the review include Sue Ellen Thompson, Anne Colwell, George Merrill, Meredith Davies Hadaway, Wendy Ingersoll, Bill Peak, Kate Blackwell, Emily Rich, David Salner, and Kelley Katharine Malone.

The reading celebrates a literary milestone, as the Delmarva Review has now published the new work of over 300 authors in its 11-year history. More than half are from the Delmarva Peninsula and Chesapeake region, though the writers span 40 states and ten foreign countries. Over 60 have been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and other national literary awards.

As a literary journal, Delmarva Review exists to encourage writers to aspire to the highest standards of writing by offering a respected publication for their work. It is published in print and digital editions available worldwide through Amazon.com and locally at Mystery Loves Company bookstore, in Oxford. With local roots, the Review’s influence extends far beyond regional borders.

The independent, nonprofit review is supported by individual contributions and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, visit the website at DelmarvaReview.org.