Women’s League Announces Raffle for Fine Dining on Eastern Shore

March 7, 2019
The Women’s League of Washington College is selling raffle tickets at the Chestertown Farmers Market through April 6.  The winner of the raffle will receive a bundle of three $100 gift certificates, one of each to Osprey Point Inn, The Narrows, and the Kitty Knight House.  Tickets are $10 each or three for $20.  The drawing will be held at the Women’s League Spring Scholarship Luncheon on April 9.

Women’s League President Bobby Sutton and Scholarship Luncheon Co-Chair Ginette Corney braved the elements to sell tickets for last year’s raffle.

Since its founding in 1951, the Women’s League of Washington College has contributed more than $390,000 to the College.  Its mission is to “foster closer relationships between the college and the community and to sponsor scholarships and other projects to benefit the college.”  The organization is open to all interested women; it is not necessary to be a graduate of the college to participate.

For further information please visit www.FaceBook.com/WLofWC.

