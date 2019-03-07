Renowned Author Wil Haygood Returns to Kent County March 21

by

Wil Haygood, author of The Butler and now his latest novel, Tigerland 1968-1969: A City Divided, a Nation Torn Apart, and a Magical Season of Healing, will be speaking at a community event and celebration on March 21st at Kent County Middle School. The event will begin at 5:30pm with a spaghetti dinner hosted by the Kent County Middle School basketball team, followed by performances and readings by local students, teachers, and community members as well as what promises to be an engaging and memorable discussion with Mr. Haygood at 6:30. All are welcome!

His visit culminates a month of reading and preparation by students as Kent County High School students grades 9 through 12 have received very own copy of the novel Tigerland by Wil Haygood in their English classes, with connections to their history classes. To kick off the reading of his novel, Mr. Haygood visited students, teachers, and community members in November. He met with small groups of students, signed books, discussed lessons with teachers, ate lunch with student athletes with food provided from the KCHS culinary arts students, and met with community members as well. Mr. Haygood will return to Kent County in March. This time, over the course of two days, he will meet with all high school students, student athletes, teachers, and 8th grade students in addition to the community evening event.