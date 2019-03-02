Come usher in spring while enjoying a veritable banquet of food and song with the Chester River Chorale at Old St. Paul’s Church near Fairlee on Saturday, March 16. Let your ears feast on madrigals as the banqueting proceeds. There will be a short play for your amusement. This fundraiser for your Chorale begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 8. See our website at www.chesterriverchorale.org for more information on the gala and how to get your tickets.
Chester River Chorale Performance March 16th
March 2, 2019
