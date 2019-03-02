Compass Regional Hospice Calendar of Events, March and April 2019

by

March …

Caroline County Grief Support Group — St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 S. 5th Ave., Denton. 4 to 6 p.m. This eight-week grief support group runs every Tuesday, from March 12 through April 30. Guests are encouraged to attend the entire series to benefit the most from the group. Open to anyone 18 and older who is suffering the loss of a loved one. Cost: $25 for non-hospice attendees, but no one will be turned away due to an inability to pay. For more information or to register, please contact group facilitator Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Final Estate Treasures Warehouse Sale — Saturday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 106 Log Canoe Circle, Chesapeake Business Park, Stevensville. Come find deeply discounted furniture, tools, sporting goods, small kitchen appliances, home décor, housewares, area rugs, Hunter Douglas blinds, furniture for small businesses, and more. This will be the final Warehouse Sale. Proceeds will benefit Compass Regional Hospice. For more information, please call Estate Treasures, an operating unit of Compass Regional Hospice, at 410-643-7360.

Understanding Your Grief Workshop — Saturday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 102 Washington Road, Centreville. Are you struggling with grief or helping someone else through their grief journey? Let Bethel AME Church and Compass Regional Hospice’s trained grief support staff stand with you and help you through this time. Light refreshments will be served. For more information or to RSVP, please call the Rev. Al Jones of Bethel AME Church at 443-988-9093 or revajonesjr@gmail.com.

Compass Regional Hospice’s Annual Gala — Friday, March 22, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Annie’s Paramount Steak and Seafood House, 500 Kent Narrow Way N., Grasonville. This is the premier fundraising event for Compass Regional Hospice. Proceeds benefit hospice care, palliative care and grief support services provided by Compass Regional Hospice. The event will include a seated dinner, a live band, dancing, live and silent auctions, and a jewelry raffle. The jewelry raffle will feature a pair of 2-carat diamond earrings, valued at $14,000. Gala tickets: $200 per person, purchased in advance only. Raffle tickets are $100 per ticket and only 100 chances will be sold. For more information or to purchase tickets to the event or for the raffle (you do not have to attend the Gala to purchase raffle tickets), please contact Kenda Leager at 443-262-4106 or kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day — Saturday, March 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Easton High School cafeteria, 723 Mecklenburg Ave., Easton, MD. Join Coastal Hospice, Compass Regional Hospice, and Talbot Hospice during this free event as we commemorate the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and their families. This event will include local, state and national resources for veterans, a pinning ceremony, guest speakers, light refreshments and more. This is a free event and is open to all. Register at www.bit.ly/WHVV2019. For more information, please contact Allison Wood at 443-262-4117 or info@compassregionalhospice.org.

April …

Kent County Grief Support Group — Kent County Public Library, Yellow Building, 408 High St., Chestertown. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This eight-week grief support group runs every Tuesday, from April 16 through June 4. Guests are encouraged to attend the entire series to benefit the most from the group. Open to anyone 18 and older who is suffering the loss of a spouse or partner. Cost: $25 for non-hospice attendees, but no one will be turned away due to an inability to pay. For more information or to register, please contact group facilitator Ann OConnor at 443-262-4124 or aoconnor@compassregionalhospice.org.

Ongoing …

Bereaved Parent Grief Support Group — First Monday of each month; March 4 and April 1. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a child. For more information, please contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

HALOS-Healing After a Loved One’s Suicide Grief Support Group — Second Wednesday of each month; March 13 and April 10. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a loved one from suicide. For more information, please contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org, or Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Drug Overdose Grief Support Group — Third Thursday of each month; March 21 and April 18. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a loved one from a substance overdose. Please join us for dinner and conversation/discussion. There also may be special guests or presenters to the group from time to time. For more information, please contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compssregionalhospice.org.

All Losses Grief Support Group — Fourth Tuesday of each month; March 26 and April 23. From noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Caroline County Public Library, Federalsburg branch, 123 Morris Ave., Federalsburg. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, who have experienced any type of loss. Please bring a lunch. For more information, please contact Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice – Care on your terms

Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages through the challenge of living with a serious illness and learning to live following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, palliative care, and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. “Care on your terms” is the promise that guides staff and volunteers as they care for patients in private residences, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the residential hospice centers in Centreville and Chestertown. Grief support services are offered to children, adults, and families of patients who died under hospice care, as well as members of the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, visit compassregionalhospice.org.