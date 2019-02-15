You are here: Home / News / Maryland Politics & Policy / 1st District: Harris Supports Trump National Emergency Declaration

February 15, 2019 by 3 Comments
Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) made the following statement on President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to protect border security and facilitate funding of the border wall:

“I support the president’s efforts to fully fund comprehensive border security by re-allocating unused funds from other programs, such as counter-narcotics programs directly related to the flow of illegal drugs across our southern border. Just last month, CBP had its largest fentanyl drug bust at the southern border, capturing enough fentanyl to kill 57 million people – that’s enough drugs to kill the population of Maryland nine times over. The sex trafficking industry, a horrific and demoralizing crime, is also thriving from a lack of border security. The exploitation and rape of these women and children occurs both en route to the United States and after their arrival. MS-13 gang violence is rampant in the United States, and is a serious threat to our communities in Maryland. The president has worked hard to secure our border, and I support his decision to declare

 

  1. Howard McCoy says:
    February 15, 2019 at 3:51 PM

    Oh, give me a break, Andy… The National Emergency is that people like you, McConnell and Trump are in positions of power. God help us!! And, by the way… the only thing Trump works hard at is making sure he fills his head with FoxNews headlines every morning before he goes downstairs and sits in the Oval Office.

  2. Bob Ingersoll says:
    February 15, 2019 at 3:53 PM

    How come I expected nothing less from our Representative in the House.

  3. Dennis Leventhal says:
    February 15, 2019 at 4:03 PM

    I watched and listened carefully to Mr. Trump’s press conference on TV today. I heard him state that he did “not need” to declare a national emergency, but would do so to “speed up” the building of his Wall. In effect, he was saying there is NO national emergency. Why support something that not only is not needed (in his own words) but also would take funds away from a military that is showing signs of an increasing level of insufficient training?

