Unitarians Examine the Process of Building Trust Amongst Those with Opposing Points of View

On Sunday, February 10, the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr, Chestertown, will host Mr. Josh Long, who will deliver a sermon entitled, “Punches, Podcasts, and Process.” Josh explains, “The Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University has a podcast called ‘Scene on Radio.’ The past two seasons they have tackled difficult topics that our culture would typically run away from, that is, Racism and Patriarchy. While we have all this new technology to help us be more informed, why do we seemed more divided than ever? Why do we argue over alternative facts and fake news? The theme of ‘ rust’ may have some answers. These words have a gut reaction, for some of us, it feels like an assault on who we are. If we are to be a people of faith, how can we learn to trust that discomfort and challenges that will one day make us better human beings? Let’s discuss together.”

Josh is Director of Music Ensembles at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Annapolis, and will be performing for this service, which will include some of Josh’s original pieces.

Religious Exploration classes for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

Please phone 410-778-3440 for more information. All are welcome!