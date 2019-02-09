Rob Billings Named to Pacesetter’s Club at Morgan Stanley

by

Morgan Stanley announced today that Robert M. Billings, a Financial Advisor in its Wealth Management office in Easton, has been named to the Firm’s Pacesetter’s Club, a global recognition program for Financial Advisors who, within their first five years, demonstrate the highest professional standards and first class client service.

Rob, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2015, is a native of Easton, MD. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Washington College and a graduate degree from the University of St Andrews, Scotland. Rob currently lives in Chestertown.

