Food Summit in Kent County February 22nd

On Friday, February 22nd, the University of Maryland Extension Office in Kent County is holding a Food Summit from 8am until 12:15pm at the Emmanuel Church in Chestertown. The summit will bring together growers/producers, recipients of food donations as well as various community organizations that could help in identifying people or places in need of extra food. The goal of the summit is to find answers to questions such as:

• Do we have excess produce/food in Kent County?

• What, if anything, happens to this produce?

• Who can use extra produce and what kind is most desirable?

• Where can people get excess produce?

• How can your organization help?

• Can we come up with a plan to get food to where it is needed most?

Three separate panels will try to address these questions. By the end of the summit, we should have the beginnings of a plan on how to distribute excess produce this upcoming growing season.

Growers Panel: Bob Arnold, Jen Baker, Barbara Ellis, Theresa Mycek, Wayne Gilchrest.

Recipients: Dave Menzie (Community Food Pantry), Cheryl Hoopes (Community Table, First United Methodist Church), representative from Mt. Olive AME, John Queen (Reconnect for Life).

Other agencies: Amy Cawley (MD Food Bank), Rosey Ramsey Granillo (LMB), Emily Vooris or Lynn Rubin (FSNE), Elizabeth Massey (WAC, Food Recovery Network).

The event is supported by the following local entities: Chester River Wine and Cheese Co., the Emmanuel Church, Evergrain Bread Company, Figg’s Ordinaty and Play it Again Sam.

The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to register by calling 410-778-1661, emailing sharvey1@umd.edu or by registering online at Eventbrite (Food Summit).

