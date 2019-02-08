Deadline March 20th for Call to Artists for Local Color Show 2019

by

The Local Color Show is sponsored by the Working Artists Forum (WAF) during the Easton Plein Air Art Competition and Art Festival. This prestigious show is open exclusively to artists of the Delmarva Peninsula (Delaware, Maryland and Virginia). This year’s application process timeline is February 9th with the last day to enter on FRIDAY, March 20th.

Local Color features paintings of two dimensional art in acrylic, watercolor, oil and pastel. Each artist in the show receives a 6’x6’ exhibit area on panels, with lighting, provided by WAF.

This year’s show dates are Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st. The show is held in the Crystal Ballroom of the historic Tidewater Inn in Easton, MD.

This year’s show will be judged by Tim Bell, Grand Prize winner of Plein Air Easton 2018, and the entry jurist is Aimee Erickson, 2nd Place winner of Plein Air Easton 2018.

Prizes will be awarded with $600.00 for Best in Show, three $200.00 Awards of Excellence, and three $50.00 Honorable Mention Awards.

WAF handles everything for the artists participating in Local Color once the show is hung and open to the public. Once the artists are juried into the show, artists will delivery and hang their art the morning of Friday, July 19th, prior to the show opening; and remove their unsold art after the close of the show on Sunday, July 21st. Members of the WAF handle all sales, so Artists are then free to experience all the festival has to offer!