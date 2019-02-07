The Evolution of Gospel Music at Temple B’nai Israel on February 20

by

The Temple B’nai Israel presents the Susan and Barry Koh February Lecture Series. All performances will be held at Temple B’nai Israel, 7199 Tristan Dr., Easton, each Wednesday evening in February beginning at 7:30 PM.

On February 20, the guests are Richard Potter, Leroy Potter and Members of the Union Baptist Church Choir on The Evolution of Gospel Music.

This powerful and insightful program will examine the historical accounts of the American Negro Spiritual and the various movements that lead up to Gospel Music. The lecture will be interactive with various groups and individuals rendering songs from the various periods. This lecture will not only educate you, but will encourage and inspire your soul!