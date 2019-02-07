Garfield Center Announces the Opening of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

by

On February 8th director Gil Rambach will be opening a new show at the Garfield Center for the Arts; Edward Albee’s famous drama, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?A veteran theatre teacher and director, Rambach is making his directing debut at the Garfield since he moved to the area in 2017.

Featuring a powerhouse cast of local theatre favorites, this story follows History professor George (Bradley Chaires) and his boozy wife, Martha (Jen Friedman), as they return late one Saturday night from a cocktail party at the home of the college president, Martha’s father. Martha announces that she invited another couple, newly appointed instructor Nick (Lyle Pinder) and his timid wife, Honey (Brianna Johnson), over for a nightcap. When the younger couple arrive, the night erupts into a no-holds-barred torrent of marital angst and verbal tirades.

Please note that due to the mature content of the show, it might not be appropriate for audience members under the age of 16.

The show runs for three weekends, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm, February 8 – 24.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is sponsored by The Hedgelawn Foundation. The 2019 season of plays at the Garfield is also dedicated to the memory of Judy Kohl, a board member, patron, benefactor and friend who is missed dearly.

Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors 65+and members of the US Military, and $10 for students. They are available online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the Garfield Center box office at 410-810-2060.