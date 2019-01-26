NAMI Announces Family-to-Family Course

by

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Kent & Queen Anne’s Counties is pleased to announce the Family-to-Family program, a free 12-session education program for family, partners, friends and significant others of adults living with mental illness. The course is designed to help all family members understand and support their loved one living with mental illness, while maintaining their own well-being.

The course includes information on illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, addiction disorders and other mental health conditions. Up-to-date information on medications, side effects and strategies for medication adherence will be included, as well as current research related to brain disorders and treatments to promote recovery. The course will also provide participants with effective problem-solving, listening and communication techniques.

Thousands of families across the country have participated in this course, which many describe as life-changing. The program is taught by trained teachers who are also family members and who know what it is like to have a loved one living with mental illness.

Classes begin on February 13, 2019, in Church Hill, MD. To learn more and to register, please contact NAMI K&QA; email namikentandqueenannes@gmail.com or call 410-480-0565.