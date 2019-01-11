Mid Shore Community Mediation Holds Info Session

by

Interested in making peace? If you are interested in helping resolve local disputes, consider volunteering as a community mediator. Mediation can help everyone. You’ll learn skills that will help you manage your own conflicts while you learn to help others work through disagreements and make plans about their future.

Mid Shore Community Mediation Center is holding January information sessions for anyone interested in finding out how mediation works and why it matters. Staff and volunteers will talk about what they do and how mediation makes a difference in hundreds of people’s lives every year. The Center’s mission is to build stronger communities by facilitating fair, free and prompt resolution of disputes.

Mediation is a confidential, non-judgmental process through which those involved are supported by a neutral third party, to have productive conversations, hear each other, and move forward with plans that they create together

Mid Shore Community Mediation Center is a nonprofit community resource that delivers around 500 mediations across the community each year. The center receives referrals from individuals, the courts, community organizations and schools. Highly trained staff and volunteers mediate disputes within families, between neighbors, landlords and tenants, with business organizations and for people coming out of incarceration.

Find out more about who we are, what we do and how you can become a volunteer community mediator at:

Talbot County Free Library, Easton on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 5:30 pm

Chesapeake College, Cambridge on Tuesday January 29, 2019 at 5:30 pm

For more on the information sessions or to RSVP, call 410-820-5553 or email info@midshoremediation.org.

The Mid Shore Community Mediation Center is committed to bringing harmony and strength to our community through peace and understanding. The Center’s mission is to build stronger communities by facilitating fair, free and prompt resolution of disputes in Caroline, Talbot, and Dorchester Counties. To find out more, visit midshoremediation.org.

For community members in Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties visit Community Mediation Upper Shore at CMUSmediation.org. For those in Wicomico, Somerset, and Worchester Counties visit Tri-Community Mediation at TriCommunityMediation.org.