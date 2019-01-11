For All Seasons Donor Event Speaker Starts Conversation to End Sexual Violence

by

Don McPherson, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, activist and feminist, spoke at For All Seasons’ recent Donor Reception on the topic, “You Throw Like a Girl: A Conversation to End Sexual Violence.” His presentation focused on men and women having a conversation nurturing positive language and a healthy understanding of masculinity. For All Seasons will continue working with Don McPherson to create a community-based program to address men’s violence again women. McPherson will be engaging men to address the culture of unhealthy masculinity at the core of all forms of men’s violence against women. He will work with For All Seasons’ trauma-certified staff to create healthy relationship groups to support victims of crime, while deconstructing rape culture to enable points of engagement with men and women across the Mid Shore.

For All Seasons offers individual and group therapy, general, child and adolescent therapy, marriage and couples’ counseling, grief counseling, school-based mental health therapy, urgent care services, Rape Crisis Response, Rape Crisis Counseling and Support, 24-Hour English and Spanish Hotlines, and education and outreach programming. For further information about For All Seasons, call 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.