4-H January Events

Volunteers needed in 4-H: Looking for volunteers as Kent County Fair 4-H Division chairpersons, judges and much more! Call the Extension Office if interested, 410-778-1661. The University of Maryland, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources programs are open to all and will not discriminate against anyone because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry, or national origin, marital status, genetic information, or political affiliation, or gender identity and expression.

January 2019

Mon. 1/7 – 4-H Nature Afterschool Club, 4-5 pm, Kent Co. Library.

Tues. 1/8 – Puppy Pals Club Mtg, 6:30 pm, Running W

Wed. 1/9 – Kent Clover Calf Mtg., 7:00 pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Sat. 1/12 – 4-H Market Beef and Dairy Steer Weighing & Tagging, 10 am, Kent Ag Center. Please contact office with # and type of steer asap. Animal must be present. (Snow date 1/19)

Sun. 1/13 – Triple Shots Shotgun Practice, Kent Gun Club

Tues. 1/15 – Senior Portfolios for Out-of-State Trips due to MD State 4-H Office.

Wed. 1/16 – Toy Drive Wrap-up & Thank You Writing, 6-7 pm, Ext. Office

Wed. 1/16 – Jr. Leadership Council (JLC), 7 pm, Ext. Office

Thurs. 1/17 – Ag Center Board Mtg, 7 pm, Ext. Office

Thurs. 1/17 – UME 4-H Online Volunteer Training Webinar, 6:30 – 8:30 pm. For all new 4-H volunteers. Must register in Kent Office 3-5 days prior.

DEADLINE: Kent 4-H Gala Basket Items due by end of day. Please support our donation to help raise funds at the MD 4-H Gala. Items can be anything that fits our theme of “4-H Family Fun Night”

Sun. 1/20 – Triple Shots Archery Practice, Cypress Creek

Sun. 1/20 – MD 4-H Gala, 3-6 pm, Martin’s West, Baltimore. 7 4-H’ers will be recognized with awards or scholarships and Kent 4-H & Triple Shots will receive grants.

Mon. 1/21 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday – Ext. Office Closed

Tues. 1/22 – DEADLINE: All 4-H Record Books and Clover Memory Books are due by 4:30 pm or after hours from 5:15 – 6:00 pm in the Extension Office.

Tues. 1/22 – DEADLINE: 4-H Achievement Award Nominations due to Ext. Office or electronically.

Wed. 1/23 – 4H Online Re-enrollment Help Session, 6:30 – 7:30 pm, Ext. Office. Must register.

Fri. 1/25 – Record Book Judging Night (all volunteers welcome!!!), 6:00 pm Pizza and Judging training, 6:30 pm – Judging begins.

Sat. 1/26 – Record Book Judging, 10:00 am – until, Ext. Office.

Sat. 1/26 – 4H Online Re-enrollment Help Session, 11 am – 12 pm, Ext. Office. Must register.

Sun. 1/27 – Kent Clover Kids (Marshmallow Science & Fun!), 1-3 pm, Ext. Office

Mon. 1/28 – Fuzzy Tails club Mtg., 6:30 pm, Greenscapes

Tues. 1/29 – Leaders Council, 7:00 pm, Ext. Office – Award Voting!

Wed. 1/30 – DEADLINE: 4-H Club Charter Renewal Packets Due to Extension Office. Uploaded to State Office by 1/31 .

Wed. 1/30 – Interview Skills for seniors, 7:00 pm, Ext. Office. Interview How to workshop but especially for seniors interviewing for out-of-state trips on 2/2.

Thurs. 1/31 – Code Your World 4-H Science Experiment, 6:30 – 8:30 pm, Ext. Office.

KENT COUNTY 4-H CLUB MEETING DATES

Bits and Bridles Horse Club – Meets 1st Monday business meeting: Feb., Apr., June, Aug., Oct., Dec. Activity on all other months 6:00pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church.

Kent 4-H Triple Shots Shooting Sports – Shotgun – Meets 2nd Sunday, Noon, Kent County Gun Club, 4th Sunday, Noon, Sudlersville Skeet Club, Archery, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 2pm, Cypress Creek Archery, Millington, Summer: Kent Ag Center, Rifle , 2nd and 4th Sundays, 2-4pm, Kent Ag Center Rifle Range, Tolchester. Business meeting held the 1st Wednesday of every month, 6:30pm, Kent Co. Public Works Complex

Junior Dairy Associates – Meets 3rd Friday monthly, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Clover Calf – Meets2nd Wednesday, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Fuzzy Tails & Shiny Scales – 4th Monday monthly, 6:30pm, Greenscapes Land Care, Kennedyville

Kent Puppy Pals 4-H Dog Club – Practice 3rd and 4th Wednesdays, 6:30pm, winter: Radcliffe Creek School, summer: Running W Kennels, Worton. Monthly business meeting, 2nd Tuesday, Running W Kennels, 6:30pm

