Delmarva Power Reminds Customers of Important Energy Assistance Programs

This winter season, Delmarva Power reminds customers of important energy assistance available in Delaware and Maryland to help meet their energy needs. Colder temperatures during the winter can result in customers using more energy and seeing higher than normal bills, so Delmarva Power is taking steps to expand awareness of these important programs. These programs can also help customers stay energized through temporary or extended financial hardship, including those who may be impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

“We are committed to providing affordable energy service for every customer,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “Every day we work with community partners across the region to make sure available energy assistance gets in the hands of those who need it most, when they need it most.”

Delmarva Power works with state, federal, and nonprofit partners to connect customers with grants and programs.

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

LIHEAP provides customers with up to $1,000 in grant support per customer, depending on a household’s income, size and type of fuel, with no pay back required. Delmarva Power customers in Delaware can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance by visiting the Department of Health and Services website or by calling 302-644-9295 in New Castle County, 302-674-1782 in Kent County, or 302-856-6310 in Sussex County. In Maryland, customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Human Services website, by visiting a Local Energy Assistance Office, or by calling the Office of Home Energy Programs at 1-800-332-6347.

Good Neighbor Energy Fund

Delmarva Power partners with the Salvation Army to offer energy assistance to customers struggling to pay their winter energy bills through the Good Neighbor Energy Fund. In addition to the donations received by customers, Delmarva Power matches $1 for every $3 received, up to $70,000 annually. For eligibility, Delaware customers can call the Salvation Army at 302-472-0750. Maryland customers can call the Cecil Heating Assistance Program at 410-996-0270, Harford County Community Action Agency at 410-612-9909, or the Salvation Army at 410-749-3077.

Gift of Energy

Through Delmarva Power’s Gift of Energy program, anyone can make a payment towards a friend or family member’s energy bill. The gift will appear on a future bill as a credit to the recipient’s account.

Other Delaware Programs

Additional assistance for customers in Delaware is available through Delaware 211 (DE 211). By dialing 2-1-1, customers can be referred to local agencies and services that can assist with energy bills and other necessities. More information is available at delaware211.org.

Other Maryland Programs

Other programs supporting Maryland customers include the Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP), which helps eligible customers pay for a portion of their current electric bill. The Arrearage Retirement Assistance (ARA) program helps customers with large, past due electric bills. If eligible, customers may receive forgiveness of up to $2,000 towards their past due bill. The Utility Service Protection Program (USPP) is designed to help low-income families during the heating season. Information regarding these programs can be found on the Maryland Department of Human Services Office of Home Energy Programs website or by calling 1-800-332-6347.

Delmarva Power will work with customers who may have difficulty paying their energy bill. The company offers payment options, like Budget Billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill, or flexible payment arrangements that offer individually tailored payment installment plans.

Customers can contact Delmarva Power at 1-800-375-7117 to ask about available resources or register for My Account, a web-based interactive tool that provides customers with a detailed analysis of their specific electric use and offers ways to save money and energy.

