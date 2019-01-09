Letter to the Editor: Salvation Army Bell Ringing

by

We had the privilege to coordinate the Salvation Army’s bell ringing campaign in Kent County this past holiday season. Every weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas, volunteer bell ringers were stationed by the Salvation Army’s familiar red kettles at Acme and Redner’s, and occasionally in downtown Chestertown.

We had an incredibly successful campaign, raising over $5,000 to provide for the less fortunate in Kent County. We thank Acme and Redner’s for providing space at their stores.

We also thank our dedicated bell ringers. The members of the Washington College men’s baseball and women’s softball teams deserve special recognition, as well as our other volunteers, for their selfless gifts of time and talent. Finally, we thank the hundreds of generous contributors who placed their donations in the kettles with a smile and an exchange of holiday greetings.

These donations are already helping to make a difference in Kent County for the better. All donations remain local and, among other services, help to fight hunger, give warmth, keep the lights on, clothe the needy, and provide for the homeless.

Andy Meehan

Chestertown Rotary Club

Bob Barrows

Chestertown Lions Club