KCAC Names Two New Members to its Board of Directors

On January 1, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Kent County Arts Council (KCAC) unanimously approved two new members; Myra Bulter, Director, Kent County Parks & Recreation; and Mark Christopher Hampton, Executive Vice President for Strategies and Operations at Washington College.

“I’m thrilled to have Myra and Mark join the KCAC board,” said Executive Director John Schratwieser. “Both bring extraordinary talents to our organization and help us to increase the reach and footprint of the KCAC through Kent County and across the Washington College Campus; furthering our ability to serve all residents of Kent County.”

Myra Butler has worked for Kent County in a variety of positions since 1992. She is currently the Vice Chair of the Kent County Local Management Board. She has also served on the boards of the University of Maryland Medical System, Shore Regional Health, Chester River Health Foundation, Compass Regional Hospice, and the Maryland Association of Recreation and Parks.

A resident of Chestertown, Butler is also a singer, dancer and community volunteer. She also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, including her “fur baby” Napoleon Charlie, a Shih Tzu. Bulter says she is “elated” to serve on KCAC Board and support its efforts. “I look forward to not only gaining a better understanding for the arts and the artistic process, but to also be a part of the organization’s creative process,” she stated. “I’m equally excited about the opportunity to develop what I hope will become a long-lasting partnership between the Arts Council and the Department of Parks and Recreation.”

Mark Hampton recently returned to Washington College where he had served as Vice President for Finance and Administration from 2014 – 2016. In his new role as Executive Vice President for Strategy and Operations, he will develop the overall strategic direction of the College, while overseeing financial operations, information technology, facilities, capital projects, human resources, communications and marketing, and business operations.

An avid runner (having completed 21 marathons and 3 ultra-marathons, Hampton holds of Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership and Policy, a Masters of Statistics in Mathematics, and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics all from the University of Utah. He and his husband, Jay Alexander, reside in Chestertown with their two Labrador retrievers, Stella and Louie.

“I am honored to be joining the Board of the Kent County Arts Council. The arts are a big part of what makes Kent County special,” he said, “and an even bigger part of what will help the County continue to thrive in the future. I am absolutely excited to be able to work with the rest of the Board and with John to support the arts in our community and to develop and execute on a vision that will see the arts improve the lives of all Kent County residents.”

The Kent County Arts Council seeks to invest in, infuse, and inspire artists and arts organizations throughout Kent County in an effort to expand access to the arts for all residents and visitors.