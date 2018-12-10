For the Joy of it All: WC-ALL Annonces Spring Courses

by

ashington College Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL) is a peer-led, self-supported, autonomous department of Washington College that was created for adults of any age who seek intellectual stimulation without the requirements for academic credit. For the Spring of 1019, the theme will be,”for the joy of it”

Each semester the Academy offers 2 6-week sessions with 12-15 courses each session. Eastern Shore residents become members and register for as many courses as they wish for one all-inclusive fee. The instructors are community members who bring with them knowledge, skill, and passion about a particular subject or life experience which they take joy in sharing with others.

Showcase is Tuesday, January 15 at 4:00 PM at the Hotchkiss Recital Hall on the Washington College Campus. Learn about each course and meet instructors. Web or mail-in Registration may also be done there or any time until Friday, January 18.

For more information, visit our website at www.washcoll/edu/offices/wc-all.

Session 1 (January 27 – March 8)

Sunday at the Movies: WC-ALL Premieres, Part III – Nancy Hartman (Sunday)

Basic Introduction to the US Constitution, Part I – Conway Gregory (Monday)

Windows 10 Revisited – Dick Lance (Monday)

God, Angels, and Demons: Studying the Unseen World – Mel Brindley (Monday)

Astronomy for Fun – Dennis Herrmann (Tuesday)

Prisoners of Geography – Warren Beaven (Tuesday)

Mythbusting GMOs – Joe Maloney (Tuesday)

The Strange Nature of Money – George “Doc” Smith (Wednesday)

Silent Cinema 2 – John Wieczoreck (Wednesday)

History of the Digital Computer – Chris Gordon (Wednesday)

Basic Spanish III – George Shivers (Thursday)

Building the Pyramids – Bob Moores (Thursday)

Intellectual Property for Everyone – James Astrachan (Friday)

Moral Issues from “The Stone” – Colleen Sundstrom (Friday)

Read a Play/See a Play: “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” – J. Austin/J. Kohl (Friday)

Session 2 (March 17 – April 26)

Sunday at the Movies: WC-ALL Premieres, Part IV – Nancy Hartman (Sunday)

Basic Introduction to the US Constitution, Part II – Conway Gregory (Monday)

Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge: Yesterday & Today – Simon Kenyon (Monday)

Examining “Hamilton: An American Musical” – Maria Wood (Monday)

Enjoying the Poetry of John Keats – Jim Campbell (Tuesday)

A Brief History of Education in America – Wendy Costa (Tuesday)

Let’s Get to Know Some of Maryland’s Native Trees! – Agnes Kedmenecz (Tuesday)

It’s Not Your Father’s Oldsmobile – David Keating (Wednesday)

Art in Series – Beverly Smith (Wednesday)

The Road from Astrophysics to Cosmology – Satinder Sidhu (Wednesday)

Basic Spanish IV – George Shivers (Thursday)

Food & Healing Through the Seasons – K. Lamoreaux/D. Mizeur (Thursday)

Great Decisions 2019 – David White (Thursday)

Gun Control & the Second Amendment – James Astrachan (Friday)

The Art of the America’s Cup – Hanson Robbins (Friday)

Global Warming is Speeding Up – Ben Orrick (Friday)

The full catalog and registration information are available here or call 410-778-7221.