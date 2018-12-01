Margie and Mickey Take A Bow: The Elsburgs Acknowledged at MSCF Awards Program

by

It seems like it was a combination of appropriately acknowledging Marge and Mickey Elsburg for their two decades of volunteer work on the Mid-Shore and some very good luck yesterday at the Mid-Shore Community Foundation awarded the couple their highest honor on Friday afternoon.

The Elsbergs received the Town Watch Society Award for countless hours of service to nonprofit organizations in Kent County and throughout the Mid-Shore since they moved to Chestertown in 1993. From leading roles with the Sultana Education Foundation, Chester River Health Foundation, Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s, Junior Achievement, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, and a host of other nonprofits, large and small, they both have personified the best examples of volunteerism on the Eastern Shore.

The good bit of luck was due to the fact that the Elsbergs recently made the decision to leave the Shore to be with their son and family in Hanover, New Hampshire. With their home sold in Chestertown, they will be heading north soon. The Spy suspects we have not seen the last of them, but it seems like the perfect time the Margie and Mickey to take a bow from a grateful community.

This video is less than a minute in length. For more information about the Mid-Shore Community Foundation please go here