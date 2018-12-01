Call for Artists: Annual RiverArts Members’ Show

by

Once again, for the 8th time since the organization formed in 2012, RiverArts will dedicate a month solely to celebrating and enjoying the fine work of our talented community of member artists. The show, curated by Marti Hawkins and Linda Kramer, will be on view January 4 through 27. Although members exhibit all year long, this show is reserved for members only. If you are not already a member, it is not too late to join our great community of artists and participate in this show.

There is no theme other than your own creativity and imagination. Please submit one or two pieces of your favorite work in any medium. Artists are highly encouraged to register electronically on line, http://chestertownriverarts.net/call-and-registration-for-annual-members-show/.

Drop off is Sunday December 30th and Monday, December 31st.

Join us on First Friday, January 4th, to celebrate art, creativity, and community. We hope you will also plan to participate in the popular “Gallery Talk” on Thursday, January 10th.

For more information call 410.778.6300, email info@chestertownriverarts.org, or visit http://chestertownriverarts.net/exhibitions/