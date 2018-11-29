RiverArts Holiday Workshops

Does Santa need a new plate for his cookies? We’ll bet he does. And just in time, RiverArts is offering their Milk & Cookies for Santa workshop this Sunday, December 2, from 2 to 4 pm.
Children of all ages will enjoy painting a holiday design on a pottery cup and plate – trace one of the images available or draw your own.
On Saturday, December 8, instructor Dianna Frymiare will offer Dickens Paint a Plate. Stop in the RiverArts Education Center, 200 High Street and paint a holiday scene on a plate of bowl.
The finished work for both workshops will be glazed and fired in plenty of time for the holidays.
For more information, and to register visit http://chestertownriverarts.net/education-2/ and click on education, or call 410.778.6300.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.