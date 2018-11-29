RiverArts Holiday Workshops

by

Does Santa need a new plate for his cookies? We’ll bet he does. And just in time, RiverArts is offering their Milk & Cookies for Santa workshop this Sunday, December 2, from 2 to 4 pm.

Children of all ages will enjoy painting a holiday design on a pottery cup and plate – trace one of the images available or draw your own.

On Saturday, December 8, instructor Dianna Frymiare will offer Dickens Paint a Plate. Stop in the RiverArts Education Center, 200 High Street and paint a holiday scene on a plate of bowl.

The finished work for both workshops will be glazed and fired in plenty of time for the holidays.

For more information, and to register visit http://chestertownriverarts.net/education-2/ and click on education, or call 410.778.6300.