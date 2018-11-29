Delmarva Power Crews Assist in Restoration Efforts Following Winter Storm Bruce

by

Delmarva Power is answering the call for help to assist its sister company, ComEd, in power restoration efforts in the Chicago area following Winter Storm Bruce. More than 200 line crews and other resources from Delmarva Power and the other Pepco Holdings companies, which include Atlantic City Electric in southern New Jersey and Pepco in Maryland and the District of Columbia, have begun the trek toward the ComEd service area, which has experienced power outages due to Winter Storm Bruce.

Delmarva Power is committed to providing safe and reliable service to our customers. With the number of crews being dispatched, the company will ensure adequate resources are available in its Delaware and Maryland service area to continue the level of service its customers have come to expect.

Over the years, Delmarva Power has sent thousands of crews and support personnel to assist utilities, locally and across the country, as part of mutual assistance networks. Delmarva Power most recently provided restoration assistance in Puerto Rico and to areas of Florida and Georgia that were affected by Hurricane Irma last year.

Together, Exelon’s East Coast utilities – Atlantic City Electric, BGE, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco – are sending nearly 350 line crews and other resources to support power restoration efforts in the Midwest. Each year, these companies participate in collaborative emergency response training exercises to ensure they can provide seamless support and resources to one another during a storm or emergency restoration effort, like Winter Storm Bruce. This coordination was on display last March with responses to winter storms Riley, Quinn and Toby when line crews and other resources from ComEd quickly responded to support power restoration efforts in the hardest hit parts of the East Coast.

