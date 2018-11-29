Delmarva Review Announces 11th Annual Edition and Opening of New Submissions

by

Delmarva Review announced publication of its eleventh literary journal presenting new poetry, short stories and creative nonfiction by authors from 19 states and two other countries. Half are from the Delmarva-Chesapeake region.

“The new issue is our largest, with over 300 pages of outstanding new prose and poetry,” said Wilson Wyatt, executive editor. “Editors selected the work of 45 writers that stood out from thousands of submissions. While the stories and poems represent a diverse collection of literary voices and style, together they suggest a common theme, the discovery or realization of one’s individuality. Often shaped by adversity, individuality forms the roots of our creativity.”

This edition includes 57 poems, 10 short stories, 11 nonfiction, and four micro nonfiction selections. Editors reviewed five recent books by regional writers.

The cover image, “Sharps Island Light,” is of the iconic leaning lighthouse in the Chesapeake Bay, by photographer by Jay P. Fleming, of Annapolis, Maryland. The iron column, tilted from an ice-flow, weathered by storms and sea, rises 35 feet above the Chesapeake Bay offering navigation for sailors.

Delmarva Review was created in 2008 to offer writers a valued venue to publish their best writing in print at a time when many commercial publications were reducing literary content or going out of business. The journal favors the permanence of the printed word, but it also publishes an electronic edition to meet the digital preferences of many readers. Both print and electronic editions are immediately available at Amazon.com and other major online booksellers.

Since its first annual issue, the review has showcased the original work of 300 writers. In all, authors have come from 40 states and 10 foreign countries. Fifty-one percent are from the tri-state Delmarva Peninsula and Chesapeake Bay region. Over 50 have been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Some have received notable mention in Best American Essays or achieved notice from other literary editors. For many, this was a first recognition.

The submission period for the next issue is open through March 31, 2019. Submissions are made from the website at DelmarvaReview.org. All writers are welcome.

In addition to executive editor Wyatt, the journal’s all-volunteer staff includes Bill Gourgey, managing editor, Harold O. Wilson, fiction editor, James O’Sullivan, fiction reader, Anne Colwell, poetry editor, Wendy Elizabeth Ingersoll, poetry reader, Cheryl Somers Aubin, nonfiction editor, Gerald Sweeney, book section editor, Jodie Littleton, copy editor, and Mike Pretl, legal advisor.

Published by the Delmarva Review Literary Fund Inc., the nonprofit journal is supported by a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council, with revenues from the Maryland State Arts Council, and from individual tax-deductible contributions.