Washington College Student Serves as Translator for Hispanic Community

Rachael Walloga, 21, a senior Spanish and international studies major at Washington College in Chestertown, has been an intern with Compass Regional Hospice for the past year.

Walloga offers her translating services to the clinical and communications departments and helps to bridge the gap between the medical community and the local Hispanic community.

After staff from Compass Regional Hospice reached out to Washington College last year, Walloga’s Spanish professor suggested she assist the organization as a translator, knowing Walloga intends to pursue that career following graduation.

“After meeting with Compass staff and hearing about the work they do in the community, I thought it was a wonderful opportunity. I personally love using my language skills to bridge those gaps, so having the opportunity to do so to help those who are vulnerable get access to their health care is fulfilling for me,” Walloga said.

Since beginning her internship with Compass Regional Hospice, Walloga has helped the organization develop Spanish-language informational materials, interpret presentations given by Compass staff at local Hispanic family centers, and has helped translate between clinical staff and Hispanic patients.

Walloga originally is from Chicago, Ill., and in addition to her double-major, she is minoring in French. After she graduates this spring, she hopes to go into the Peace Corps, where she will hone her language skills and later become a translator, with a focus on working with advocacy organizations, nongovernmental organizations or nonprofit organizations that center around helping people.

“We are so grateful that Rachael approached us about volunteering, and together we were able to create this opportunity. We look forward to her helping to attract other energetic and involved young adults who want to be part of our mission as an ambassador for our program,” said Courtney Williams, manager of volunteer and professional services at Compass Regional Hospice.

For more information about volunteering or using your skills to help people receive quality hospice care and grief support services in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties, please contact Williams at 443-262-4112 or cwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice – Care on your terms

Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages through the challenge of living with a life-limiting illness and learning to live following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. “Care on your terms” is the promise that guides staff and volunteers as they care for patients in private residences, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the residential hospice centers in Centreville and Chestertown. Grief support services are offered to children, adults and families of patients who died under hospice care, as well as members of the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one, through The Hope and Healing Center. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, visit compassregionalhospice.org.