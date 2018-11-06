Election Results: Harris Back in Congress; Jacobs, Mason and Fithian Win in Commissioner Race

Finally, the Maryland Board of Elections has released Kent County and 1st District results after a considerable delay this evening.
Kent County Results
Finally, the Maryland Board of Elections has released Kent County and 1st District results after a considerable delay this evening.
Kent County Results
Copyright © 2018 · Spy Publications on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.