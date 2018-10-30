WC-ALL November Learn at Lunch with Professor Andrew Oros

by

WC-ALL will host the 3rd and final Learn at Lunch Program of the fall semester on Wednesday, November 14. Dr. Andrew Oros will present “Japan’s Changing Military Policy and the Balance of Power in East Asia”. Japan is currently the key U.S. ally in Asia in a new presidential era when the role of allies is being called into question. As the third largest economy in the world and one of the world’s largest military spenders, what role will Japan play in U.S./Asia policy and in regional affairs? Professor Oros will seek to answer these questions using ideas and information from his latest book, Japan’s Security Renaissance: New Policies and Politics for the 21st Century.

Andrew Oros is professor of Political Science and International Studies and Associate Dean for International Education at Washington College where he has taught for 17 years. He travels regularly to Japan, China, and elsewhere around the world and lectures internationally.

The noon buffet luncheon will be held in the Hynson Lounge of Hodson Hall on the Washington College campus. Following a delicious catered lunch, Dr. Oros will give his presentation with a question and answer session to follow. A shuttle service will run from the North Student Parking Lot on the campus with access from Rt. 291 (Speer Rd..) The last shuttle leaves the lot at 11:55 a.m.

Reservations are required by Thursday, November 8 and may be sent with a check made payable to WC-ALL to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620. The cost is $20 for WC-ALL members and $25 for non-members. Please include names, emails, and phone numbers for those attending. No email or phone reservations can be accepted. Please call the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221 with any questions.