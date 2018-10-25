Letter to the Editor: Indivisible Group Supports DiGregory for State’s Attorney

by

In what they believe to be a crucial midterm election, the citizens of Kent & Queen Anne’s Indivisible (KQAI) have endorsed Bryan DiGregory for State’s Attorney in Kent County, Maryland. This is KQAI’s fourth endorsement of this election cycle. KQAI has also endorsed Jesse Colvin to represent Maryland’s First District in the U.S House of Representatives, and Crystal Woodward and Michael Welker for the Maryland House of Delegates in the 36th district.

KQAI endorses DiGregory for State’s Attorney for the following reasons:

He is tough on crime but, importantly, tough on the causes of crime

He focuses on rehabilitation into society of offenders

He backs victims and their families and sticks with them to get not only justice but support

He has real-time, on the job, performance as a public defender and now will be a strong by fair prosecutor

We know Bryan to be hard working, energetic, honest, and ethical

His focus will not be just on punishment but reforming the individual who offends

Bryan knows the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic, where the massive burden of addiction must be tackled before, during, and after

Incarceration is deeply expensive to the taxpayer. Bryan aims to return people to society, but only when they are ready, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars for Kent County

It is for all these reasons KQAI endorses Bryan DiGregory for State’s Attorney for Kent County, MD. He is a smart and fair choice. The group urges all Kent County voters to cast their ballot for DiGregory.

Kent and Queen Anne’s Indivisible