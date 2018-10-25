Letter to the Editor: Kent County is Ready for Three New Commissioners

by

Incumbents have it easy; they have been in the job for years, nothing terrible has happened and who likes change anyway. Sail the same course is easy; whether they’ve done a good or bad job. Is that what we want for 4 more years?

The 3 current Commissioners, combined, have been in office more than 30 years. Are we better off today than we were in 1990? The beauty of our election system is that we get to vote for fresh thinking and new ideas. We the people decide who we want shaping our future.

Take a hard look at the incumbents: their careers, background, and experience. Do they guarantee new approaches and fresh thinking affecting the next 2, 5 or 7 years? I don’t think so. Explain to me how being a teacher at Delaware State University (William Pickrum), owning a small interior design store (William Short), and being the Town Manager of Rock Hall (Ron Fithian), translates into a broader and better vision for Kent County.

There must be other backgrounds and skill sets that together would generate a more inclusive management style for the 5 incorporated towns and their residents; one aimed at blending different perspectives into fresh solutions. All of us want to look forward to an improved lifestyle that benefits all segments of Kent County.

I think it is time for Kent County voters to infuse new blood into our Commission. In 2018, we have 3 new, outstanding Commission candidates who have diverse backgrounds and achievements guaranteeing a collective decision-making process leading to positive outcomes.

Tom Timberman is an Army veteran, lawyer, and development expert, with 15 years experience in combat zones; he has lived in Kent County 22 years. Bob Jacob, born and raised in Kent, is a successful entrepreneur who grew his business from his garage to one with 25 employees today.Tom Mason is a widely respected agricultural authority who owns and manages several dairy farms; a business he built himself.

The incumbents had their shot. It is time to pass the baton to 3 new Kent County Commissioners, who could well bring us to a better place. Having worked in non-profits for over 30 years, I have witnessed how new leadership can create excitement and engagement.

Bob Miller

Chestertown