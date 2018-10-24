Letter to the Editor: Vote Yes on Question 2

by

I would like to remind readers of the importance of voting in the midterm elections on Nov. 6 and to recommend voting “yes” on Question 2.

Early voting takes place Oct. 25-Nov.1, 10am-8pm. Those not registered may register at the polls on these dates. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

A “Yes” to Question 2 on the ballot is a vote in favor of allowing citizens to register at the polls on Election Day (in addition to the current law, enacted in 2013, whereby citizens can register at the polls during the early voting period). Many states now allow this opportunity. Impediments to voting should be removed.

Hours are 7am-8pm. Maryland citizens over 18 can vote. College students attending college in Maryland can use their college addresses. Former convicts, even if still on probation, can vote.

Citizens may vote using an absentee ballot without stating the reason. Absentee ballots can be ordered in the follow ways:

Online with a valid Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID card. Go to https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html

Go to the Kent County Board of Elections, 135 Dixon Drive, Chestertown, or the Queen Anne’s County Board of Elections, 110 Vincit St., Centreville, Mon-Fri, 8am-4:30pm to complete a form.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before election day, Nov. 6.

Rides to the polls are available through Your Vote, Your Voice! by calling 443-485-1342.

In the words of Susan B. Anthony, “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.” Your vote matters.

Kitty Maynard

Chestertown

Volunteer, Your Vote, Your Voice!