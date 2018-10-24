Letter to the Editor: Get Ready for the Goosebump Jump to Support the Kent Center

by

Who doesn’t love a refreshing dip in the Chesapeake Bay? Especially in early November! Never done it before? Here’s your chance! Wear a great costume (or not) and come out and have fun for a great cause.

Kent Center is sponsoring their annual Goosebump Jump at Betterton Beach on Saturday, November 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to raise money to support their many programs that serve adults with developmental disabilities here on the Shore.

We are recruiting brave, hearty people of all ages to take a quick dip in the Bay as well as sponsors who will make a pledge to support them. There will be a Scandinavian Smorgasbord lunch provided by Chef Merry Guben of Kent Center Kitchen at the Betterton Fire Hall after the jump, free for jumpers and $10 for adults or $5 for kids 12 and under who are there to cheer them on.

You can help in several ways:

1) Become a jumper and recruit sponsors who will donate money to support your jump and cheer you on. Are you a member of a scout troop? A fraternity, sorority, club, or service group? Do you like to have fun with people you work with? Form a team and jump together or just jump on your own. Jumpers who raise more than $25 receive a commemorative t-shirt as well as free admission to lunch.

2) Support your friends and neighbors who will make the jump by pledging to sponsor them and plan to be at the Beach to take pictures of their chilly plunge.

3) Come to the warm up lunch at the Betterton Fire Hall to enjoy a great meal with jumpers and the Kent Center family. Various prizes will be awarded to jumpers and teams including most money raised, senior jumper, junior jumper, best costume, and more. Raffles and music will also accompany lunch at the Fire Hall.

Supporting the Goosebump Jump is a way to have fun while supporting a vital community organization. Kent Center is a private non-profit that supports more than 70 of our friends and neighbors with diverse abilities and employs 140 people. It also provides residential care to 37 people to encourage independence and typical citizenship. For those able to work at competitive jobs, Kent Center offers job training and job coaches so they can earn a living in the community.

While Kent Center receives funding from the federal and state government, it is at a bare minimum level and at risk with every budget cycle. Funds raised through events like the Goosebump Jump assure this essential agency will be able to continue to serve our community.

Help us sustain support for the Kent Center family by joining the Goosebump Jump today! Read more and register at kentcenter.org/news-events/goose-bump-jump1.

Linda Cades

Kennedyville