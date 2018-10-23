Hit Your Sweet Spot at the 4th Annual “Just Desserts” Gala

by

With contributions from 14 local restaurants, “Just Desserts” – the fourth annual fundraiser gala for Rock Hall-based Eastern Shore Rabbit Rescue and Education Center, Inc. (ESRREC) – promises to hit your sweet spot.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Emmanuel Church Parish Hall in Chestertown, MD.

For a ticket price of $20 in advance ($25 on the day of the event, $10 for children aged 12 and under), Just Desserts will provide attendees with an unlimited sampling of a wide range of desserts. Tickets for Just Desserts are being sold at the ESRREC gift shop “Usagi’s Place” (open Saturdays 12-5pm) and online via the ESRREC website at http://esrrec.org/justdesserts.

The family-friendly event includes live music from acoustic duo Buntopia, as well as a silent auction with bunny-themed items and eastern shore treasures. Wine donated by local favorite Crow Vineyard will be sold by the glass.

“Just Desserts is a year-end celebration and a tradition for ESRREC’s volunteers and supporters,” said ESRREC President Cora Dickson. Proceeds for the event will cover ESRREC operating costs such as its veterinary bills, which have already exceeded $12,000 this year.

In the three and a half years since the shelter started operations, ESRREC (which has 501(c)(3) status) has taken in 162 abandoned pet rabbits, out of which 96 have been adopted. Through its own funds, ESRREC has spayed or neutered 105 rabbits in order to prepare them for adoption. Typically the rabbits are transferred from the region’s

animal shelters, picked up as strays, or surrendered directly by the owners.

This year, because of an extraordinary rescue in Denton, ESRREC took in 31 baby rabbits from Caroline County Humane Society. Those rabbits will be adoptable in November after their spay/neuter surgeries. ESRREC also covered the medical costs for 18 rabbits from the same situation, and assisted Caroline County with outreach and

education to potential adopters.

Each ticket for Just Desserts will also be entered in a raffle for a $100 gift certificate donated by Concord Pet Foods & Supplies. Extra raffle chances will be sold for $3 each or in exchange for a rabbit toy for the bunnies at the ESRREC shelter, located on Main Street in Rock Hall.

Business contributing desserts include: from Chestertown, Luisa’s Cucina Italiana, and The Kitchen at Hotel Imperial; from Rock Hall, Bayside Foods, Get the Scoop, Harbor Shack, Java Rock, Osprey Point Inn, Pearl on Main, Sweet Cheeks Delightful Treats, and The Wheelhouse; from Centreville, Happy Chicken Bakery; and from Kent Island, Bridges, Hemingway’s and Peace of Cake Bakery.

More information about ESRREC can be found at www.esrrec.org.