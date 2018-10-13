Fall Break Programs for Kids & Teens at the Library

Looking for things to do while Kent County Public Schools are on fall break? Come to the library!
Tie-Dye T-Shirts
Thursday, October 18 | 11a | Chestertown
What’s old is new again! Bring an old shirt you want to brighten up and we’ll provide all the other supplies. For best results, bring a shirt that is light in color (white is best) and made of at least 50% cotton (100% is best). Tie-dyed items will remain at the library overnight and will be unveiled for pickup on Friday, October 19th at 3pm.
Registration required! Ages 5+
LEGO Build
TWO SESSIONS!
Thursday, October 18 | 3p | Chestertown
Friday, October 19 | 3p | North County
You bring the BIG ideas! We’ll bring the LEGO blocks.
Beading Bonanza!
Friday, October 19 | 1:30p | Chestertown
Come create with us! We’ll have pony beads, crystal beads, wooden beads, and more.
Ages 5+
For more information or to register for Tie-Dye T-Shirts, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.
