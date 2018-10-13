Fall Break Programs for Kids & Teens at the Library

by

Looking for things to do while Kent County Public Schools are on fall break? Come to the library!

Tie-Dye T-Shirts

Thursday, October 18 | 11a | Chestertown

What’s old is new again! Bring an old shirt you want to brighten up and we’ll provide all the other supplies. For best results, bring a shirt that is light in color (white is best) and made of at least 50% cotton (100% is best). Tie-dyed items will remain at the library overnight and will be unveiled for pickup on Friday, October 19th at 3pm.

Registration required! Ages 5+

LEGO Build

TWO SESSIONS!

Thursday, October 18 | 3p | Chestertown

Friday, October 19 | 3p | North County

You bring the BIG ideas! We’ll bring the LEGO blocks.

Beading Bonanza!

Friday, October 19 | 1:30p | Chestertown

Come create with us! We’ll have pony beads, crystal beads, wooden beads, and more.

Ages 5+

For more information or to register for Tie-Dye T-Shirts, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.