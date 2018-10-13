Unitarians Confront our Current Political Divisiveness

by

On Sunday, October 14 at 10 a.m., Doug Harrell will give a sermon entitled “Silos of Discord” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. The United States is on the verge of a new civil war. Not yet a shooting war, but just as during the lead up to the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter, Americans are divided into two camps, and constructive dialogue is scarce. Where are the peacemakers? Is there anyone or any group who can serve as an honest broker by listening respectfully to both sides and work to heal the rift? In his sermon, “Silos of Discord,” Doug makes the case that the practice of the Seven Principles equips UUs to undertake the task of bridging the divide, and restoring respectful discourse to our public sphere.

Vocalist Sue Matthews will provide special music for this service.

Religious Exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

All are welcome — call 410-778-3440 for more information.