A United Way Reunion: David LaMotte Renews Family Ties by Chairing of Annual Fund Drive

There is a good reason that LaMotte Chemical President David LaMotte has been experiencing some deja vu has he assumes his role of honorary chair of the United Fund of Kent County annual fund campaign. Not only did he play a similar role thirty years ago when he started as a young executive at the scientific testing equipment company, but is forever aware that it was his grandfather, Frank, who helped start the community organization to respond to countywide needs when he moved his business from Baltimore in the 1940s.

Now David is teaming up with United Way President Glenn Wilson to lead this year’s major fundraising program with an ambitious goal of $220,000. The Spy sat down with both David and Glenn to talk about the campaign and the extraordinary service the United Way provides Kent County.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the United Way of Kent County, or to make a contribution, please go here