UM SRH Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Programs Certified by Industry Leader

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is proud to announce the certification of its cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester and UM Shore Medical Center at Easton by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). UM Shore Regional Health was recognized for its commitment to improving the quality of life by enhancing standards of care.

“The cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation team at Shore Regional Health is very proud to be certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation,” says Sally Worm, regional program manager, Cardiopulmonary Fitness and Wellness. “This certification speaks volumes about the exceptional care our team provides and putting the patients’ needs first.”

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g., heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms,) recover faster and improve their quality of life. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.

The UM Shore Regional Health cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies. Each program is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee and Certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.

AACVPR-certified programs are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices available. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.

To learn more about UM Shore Regional Health’s cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs, visit umshoreregional.org/CardiopulmonaryRehab.

