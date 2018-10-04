Grief Support Group to Begin Oct. 18

by

Compass Regional Hospice is offering a new grief support group for anyone suffering a loss of any kind. The group will meet for eight weeks, every Thursday, beginning Oct. 18.

The group will meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Heron Point of Chestertown, 501 E/ Campus Ave., and will be facilitated by experienced and licensed grief counselors Linda Turner and Ann OConnor.

Participation in support groups offered through Compass Regional Hospice offers companionship and understanding from others who are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings.

“What we see, as counselors, is as the group progresses through the weeks, the members bond more and more,” Turner said. “They become each other’s best support and, hopefully, good friends. We encourage the social connection in the group and hope they continue to meet monthly for lunch or dinner for continued support.”

Participants are asked to commit to attending all or most of the eight sessions to benefit from the group. Each group session will revolve around specific topics, such as normalizing grief, sharing memories and adjusting to and finding meaning in loss.

“By offering this group for eight weeks, it enables participants to really get know each other,” OConnor said. “The sessions are a mixture of support and education. Past participants report they have found the group to be most helpful, especially knowing that they are not alone in their grief.”

There is a $25 enrollment fee, however, no one is ever turned away based on inability to pay.

“Suffering a loss is a lifelong grief journey,” Turner said. “Having people to support you, and who understand, makes all the difference. Our goal is to not only teach the attendees about grief and coping skills, but also to create supportive bonds that will carry them through the years to come.”

For more information and to register for the upcoming grief support group, contact Linda Turner at 443-262-4120 or lturner@compassregionalhospice.org; or Ann OConnor at 443-262-4124 or aoconnor@compassregionalhospice.org.

To learn more about other grief support programs and services available through Compass Regional Hospice, visit www.compassregionalhospice.org/hopeandhealing.

