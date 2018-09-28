 Former GOP Congressman and St. Michaels Resident Chris Shays Endorses Colvin

by

“I’m really hoping that Jesse wins this election,” Congressman Shays said at a meet and greet for Colvin in St. Michaels. “Then I’m going to watch him very closely to make sure that he does just what I was thinking — not how I want him to vote, but by listening to people. And I think he will. I know he will, actually,” Shays went on to say.

Congressman Shays represented Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District from 1987 through 2009. He is now a resident of Maryland’s 1st District, residing on the Eastern Shore.

Here’s Colvin’s response to the endorsement:

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of Congressman Chris Shays, who served his District for over twenty years before settling on the Eastern Shore. We don’t agree on everything, but we share values. His support exemplifies the kind of community we are building around this campaign. The Congressman recognizes that our country is at a crossroads — he knows we need a new generation of leaders in Congress that have the courage and conviction to put country over party.”

Congressman Shays is the second Republican former member of Congress to endorse Colvin’s campaign. Former Representative Wayne Gilchrest, who represented Maryland’s 1st District for nearly 20 years, has also endorsed his campaign to unseat Andy Harris.