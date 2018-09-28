Andy Harris Announces Justice Department Grant to Combat Sex Offenders in Maryland

by

The U.S. Department of Justice issued a grant to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services in Baltimore, MD for $231,202 to support programs under the national sex offender registration system, called the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Sex offender registration is a system for monitoring and tracking sex offenders following their release into the community. The registration provides important information about convicted sex offenders to local and federal authorities and the public, such as offender’s name, current location and past offenses.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services will use the grant to hire staff and purchase equipment.

Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) made the following statement regarding the grant award:

“As a member of the Committee on Appropriations, I am pleased to announce this Justice Department grant to combat sex offenders in Maryland. We need to provide law enforcement with the resources to keep our families and communities safe from convicted sex offenders. I am proud to help local law enforcement provide information to families in Maryland that will help keep children safe.”

