Washington College Blood Drive

Are you looking for a way to give back to the community? Now is your chance to do just that in a very personal way!

HOSA: Health Occupations Students of America will hold a blood drive with Blood Bank of Delmarva from 10am-3pm on Wednesday October 3rd at Washington College Hodson Hall.

You can be a hero just by rolling up your sleeve and giving blood! Blood Bank of Delmarva needs 350 donors a day to supply al 16 hospitals helping 20,000 lives a year. Your one pint of blood can save three lives.

Please keep these things in mind if you decide to give blood:

· You must be 17 and 79 years old and have a photo ID with proof of birth and date

· You must weigh at least 110 pounds

· You must be in general good health

· If you had a tattoo, body piercing or branding within the past 12 months. You may not give blood. Ear piercing by a reputable technician with an ear piecing gun is acceptable

· If you had traveled outside the US, please bring a list of any countries and how long you were there.

Donors will be entered for a chance to win a free Fitbit

*Refreshments will be provided*

SIGN UP HERE: https://donate.bbd.org/