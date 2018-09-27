Washington College Blood Drive

Are you looking for a way to give back to the community? Now is your chance to do just that in a very personal way!
HOSA: Health Occupations Students of America will hold a blood drive with Blood Bank of Delmarva from 10am-3pm on Wednesday October 3rd at Washington College Hodson Hall.
You can be a hero just by rolling up your sleeve and giving blood! Blood Bank of Delmarva needs 350 donors a day to supply al 16 hospitals helping 20,000 lives a year. Your one pint of blood can save three lives.
Please keep these things in mind if you decide to give blood:
· You must be 17 and 79 years old and have a photo ID with proof of birth and date
· You must weigh at least 110 pounds
· You must be in general good health
· If you had a tattoo, body piercing or branding within the past 12 months. You may not give blood. Ear piercing by a reputable technician with an ear piecing gun is acceptable
· If you had traveled outside the US, please bring a list of any countries and how long you were there.
Donors will be entered for a chance to win a free Fitbit
*Refreshments will be provided*
SIGN UP HERE: https://donate.bbd.org/
