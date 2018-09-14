One of the unexpected results of the Purple drug awareness campaign on the Mid-Shore is the innovative ways in which organizations are trying to get their message out. In the case of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, its president and CEO Ken Kozel opted to use a video format to broadcast to Shore’s employees, patients, and the general public, the health system’s steadfast commitment to help end this local epidemic.
Mid-Shore Goes Purple: Shore Health’s President Uses Video to Highlight Staff Commitment
September 14, 2018 by Leave a Comment
