Sultana Snapshots: Scott’s Point Findings to Share

The Scott’s Point area, historically African American, had many more homes than exist today—some of which were on the property where the Marina work is happening now. Though those buildings might be gone, there are reminders of the busy 19th century community that once existed here in the soil. These pieces of glass, salt glazed stoneware, transferware, milk glass and various crocks would have been thrown into a kitchen midden or privy vault when broken in daily use.

They’ve been unearthed by the construction at the waterfront; a reminder that no matter the century, Chestertown’s waterfront has always been a well-loved, well-used and important part of our river community.

