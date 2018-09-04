Get Ready to Be “Dazzled!” The 21st Annual Academy Art Museum Craft Show Set to Go October 19

by

The Academy Art Museum celebrates its 60th Anniversary and the 21st Anniversary of its Craft Show on October 19 through 21, 2018 in Easton, Maryland. During this major anniversary year, the theme of the Craft Show is Dazzled. The show brings artists from around the country to the Museum in Easton and features every category of craft by carefully selected artists.

Each year the show recognizes exceptional artists and this year, the Honorary Chair and Visionary Artist is Todd Reed from Boulder, Colorado. Mr. Reed is an American artisanal luxury jeweler renowned for creating works of art using recycled metals and sustainably-sourced raw and fancy-cut diamonds. There are three exciting featured artists: acclaimed jeweler Ashley Buchanan who makes powder coated, metal pieces; award-winning artist Holly Anne Mitchell who creates unique and beautiful eco-friendly jewelry from recycled newspaper; and well known Maryland artist, Rebecca Myers, whose fine jewelry echoes a passion for the garden and the allure of the natural world.

For the first time, the Academy Art Museum will offer an online auction, Dazzled Online, opening at the beginning of October. Participating artists will present a selection of their works in an online format that will be shared nationally.

Craft Show chairman and Easton resident, Craig Fuller, explains, “We’ve worked for several months to bring to the Show over seventy outstanding artists from across the United States to exhibit their work encompassing all craft media: basketry, ceramics, glass, fiber, jewelry, metal, mixed media, sculpture, and wood. Whether people view the work in Dazzled Online or at the Show, there will be something for everyone from small, well-priced, handmade treasures to one-of-a-kind pieces of art.”

Ben Simons, Director of the Academy Art Museum, says, “The Academy Craft Show represents the best of the Museum, attracting national talent and new audiences to Easton, while providing critical support of our year-round offerings in children’s and adult education and top-class exhibitions.”

All proceeds from the Craft Show and from the online auction go to the Academy Art Museum to support the many community-based programs for all ages. Craft Show admission is $10 for Museum members and $12 for non-members. For more information about this event, visit academycraftshow.com or call 410-822-2787.

Caption: The Academy Art Museum’s 21st Annual Craft Show – Dazzled — brings over 70 artists representing all categories of craft from across the country to Easton, Maryland on October 19-21, 2018. Pictured is jewelry by award-winning artist Holly Anne Mitchell, one of the Craft Show’s featured artists, who creates unique and beautiful eco-friendly jewelry from recycled newspaper.